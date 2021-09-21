Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Boosted by Capital One Financial

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

