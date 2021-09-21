Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank stock opened at $133.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

