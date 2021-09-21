Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Raised by Piper Sandler

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $62.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,216,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

