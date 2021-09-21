Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Issued By Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

INE stock opened at C$21.32 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.21.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$170.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

