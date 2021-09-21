Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 23,571 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 26.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.