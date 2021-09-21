Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after buying an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after buying an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $312.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.29. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.