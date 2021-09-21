Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,575,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 1,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGZPY shares. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

