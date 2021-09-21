Public Index Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.00 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $37,992.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00172891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00111937 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.09 or 0.06982159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.58 or 1.00399300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.12 or 0.00780501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

