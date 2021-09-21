ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,175 shares.The stock last traded at $33.22 and had previously closed at $32.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $147,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

