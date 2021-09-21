Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.