Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFHD. TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $248.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Professional will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

