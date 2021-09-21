Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 79,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,020. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

