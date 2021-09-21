Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,630,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,911 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.