Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 127,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 474,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.84. 59,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,861. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.08 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.91. The stock has a market cap of $317.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

