Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,128 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,128 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $35,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Power Integrations by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Power Integrations by 282.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

