Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Vroom worth $38,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vroom by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.