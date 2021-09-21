Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,803 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.