Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,104 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $34,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 94,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,522,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

