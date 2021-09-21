Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $36,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.