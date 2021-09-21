Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.66 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $483.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $503.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

