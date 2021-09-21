Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $33,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BankUnited by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKU opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

