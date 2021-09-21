Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of The Boston Beer worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $524.36 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.50 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $664.83 and a 200-day moving average of $950.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $10,058,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

