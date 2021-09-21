Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,592. The company has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

