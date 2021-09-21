Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,286. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average is $159.65.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

