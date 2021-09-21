Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 52.9% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after acquiring an additional 841,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.55. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

