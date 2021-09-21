Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. 647,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,766,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $327.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

