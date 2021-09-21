Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

