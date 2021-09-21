Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,660. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $567.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,076 shares of company stock worth $20,701,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

