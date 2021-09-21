Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF comprises 0.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTSD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,333. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07.

