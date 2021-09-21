Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $334.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average of $299.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.