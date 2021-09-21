Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.00. 9,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,720. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average of $239.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.