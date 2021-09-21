Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. Research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 2,133,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 298,744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

