PolkaWar One Day Volume Reaches $2.22 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.60 million and $2.22 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00173472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00112854 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.29 or 0.06971612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,196.97 or 1.00041038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.89 or 0.00794106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,950,464 coins and its circulating supply is 12,700,464 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars.

