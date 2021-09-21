PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,068.60 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,148.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

