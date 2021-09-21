PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $54,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 496.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,469 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMND opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

