PlutusDeFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00131591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044835 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

