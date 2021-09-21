Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

