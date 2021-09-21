PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYPS. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYPS opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

