Pirl Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $69,986.33 and approximately $16.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,936.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.23 or 0.06945490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00368711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.63 or 0.01288895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00114634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00538790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.00519092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00320812 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.