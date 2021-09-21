Piper Sandler Reiterates Hold Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Piper Sandler reiterated their hold rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $160.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $9.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,496. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

