Piper Sandler Comments on Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

DAR stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 662,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 279,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

