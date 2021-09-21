Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $159.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of -263.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

