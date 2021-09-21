Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after buying an additional 676,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,651,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,222,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16.

