Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) & Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Financial Analysis

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -205.63% -122.26% -39.71% Lipocine N/A -70.38% -51.40%

39.9% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lipocine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lipocine 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.83%. Lipocine has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 185.29%. Given Lipocine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $29.32 million 12.49 -$37.23 million ($0.68) -8.07 Lipocine $170,000.00 576.49 -$20.96 million ($0.38) -2.92

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lipocine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lipocine beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

