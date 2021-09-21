Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1,756.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.