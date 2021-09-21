Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 71,536 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,536 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.