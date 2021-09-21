Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after purchasing an additional 115,165 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $137.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,711 shares of company stock worth $13,096,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

