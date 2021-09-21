Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.16 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $291.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.76 and its 200-day moving average is $260.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

