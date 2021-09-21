Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 535,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.