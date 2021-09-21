Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.25 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

